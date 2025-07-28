WE NEED YOUR “RED BANK BOOGIE” VIDEOS!

Skip to content

July 28th @ 6pm



By BRIAN DONOHUE

Listen up Red Bank. The time to boogie is now. 

redbankgreen is collecting video clips of folks dancing to William “Count” Basie’s 1941 song “Red Bank Boogie” for a celebration of the jazz icon’s birthday organized by the Count Basie Center for the Arts, The T. Thomas Fortune House Cultural Center, and Red Bank RiverCenter August 21.

We first put out the call for clips in April and now the time is nigh to get serious (or, in this case, completely unserious and silly) here. 

Here’s what to do: Send us a video clip between 10 and 60 seconds long of you, your children, your grandparents, your co-workers, your beer league softball team, your school class, your dog, your dance troupe – anyone! –  dancing to Basie’s 1941 song “Red Bank Boogie.”

Do it tipsy, do it sober, do it in the yard, at the beach, in the office. Just be sure to boogie and shoot some video. 

You can find the song on Spotify, Apple Music or Youtube or your grandparents’ old 78’s. 

There are multiple version out there. They’re all great. We recommend playing it loud.

The video clips you send will be compiled into a longer video to be posted to redbankgreen in conjuction with an Aug 21 public Boogie on Monmouth Street and Broadwalk. 

This all started last year when we at redbankgreen produced a video on Count Basie’s birthday in which we criss-crossed the town asking people to show us their moves along to the Basie song “Red Bank Boogie.” (see video at the top of this post)

In that video, we lamented that the entire town was not out dancing to celebrate this amazing point of pride. We vowed to fix it.

And now, it looks like it just might happen.

But it’s up to you now Red Bankers. You have to show us your boogie. 

Heres how to get your video to us:

You can upload to a google documents folder here.

Or you can text a clip to 848-331-8331. 

Also, in addition to sending us the file, feel free to upload whatever you shoot to social media using the hashtag #redbankboogie. 

If you can, hold your smartphone horizontal, in landscape position, so we can keep things uniform.

We’re pretty sure no one will listen to that last one, but we’ll deal with it. 

