Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

THE BUTCHER, THE DENTIST, THE METER READER: RED BANK HONORS STALWART TRIO

Post a comment
July 28th @ 4pm

Dentist William Lieberman honored by mayor and borough council 07242025Dr. William Lieberman receives a proclamation from Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman for his 50 years of service  (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A dentist who has served for 50 years and volunteered countless hours of his time.

A water meter reader whom everybody in the town knows (and who probably – literally – knows your dirty laundry.)

And a butcher whose shop remains a friendly throwback oasis of service and smiles in a cold digital world.

Red Bank’s Mayor and Borough Council delivered three proclamations last week to a trio of stalwarts whose personal touch and long tenures represent small-town community at its best.

Dr. William Lieberman, who opened his dental practice in 1975, was honored and applauded by a standing-room crowd for “years of dedication for building a better, stronger and more united community,” according to the proclamation read by Mayor Billy Portman.

Lieberman was honored for his years treating generations of children at Shore Pediatric Dental on Broad Street as well as a long list of charitable endeavors, including his role as a founding Advisory Board Member of The Parker Family Health Clinic; serving the uninsured of Monmouth County with free medical and pediatric dental care; donating his time to work at the JBJ Soul Kitchen to help provide dining to disadvantaged members of our community; and partnering with the Parker Family Health Clinic to establish Brookdale College’s new Department of Dental Hygiene.

Doug Lange meter reader retires 07242025Doug Lang holds the proclamation declaring July 31 an official day of thanks and celebration for his 41 years as a Red Bank meter reader. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Next up was Doug Lang, who recently retired after a 41-year-career with the Red Bank Department of Public Utilities.

Lang has been a fixture for decades, knocking on doors and cheerfully navigating cluttered basements and the mercurial moods of sometimes cranky homeowners (we are speaking strictly of ourselves here) to read the water meter with a smile and a dose of humanity.

In 2012, he was credited with delivering first aid and calling 911 to a resident who had fallen and was injured. He started working as a meter reader for the borough in June, 1984. The proclamation declares this Thursday, July 31″an official day of celebration and thanks to Douglas Lang.

Stewart Goldstein 07242025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Those aren’t “boos’ you’re hearing. That’s the crowd yelling “Steeeew!” for Stewart Goldstein, nearly unrecognizable without his butcher’s apron. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Next up for his official sendoff was Stewart Goldstein, longtime owner of Monmouth Meats on Monmouth Street, where, the proclamation reads, “anyone walking into the shop is greeted by a friendly smile and warm greeting.”

Goldstein recently sold the shop, which he had owned for 20 years, to Kyle Powell who has vowed to continue the tradition of old school personal service. 

“I’m truly humbled,” Goldstein said. “Red Bank is great.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at  [email protected] or by calling or texting 848-331-8331 or yelling his name loudly as he walks by. Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank friend happier than to hear "I saw you on Red Bank Green!"
redbankgreen Classics
Partyline
RED BANK SKETCHBOOK CLUB SCRIBBLES AND SIPS
Sketchbook Club Red Bank at their monthly meeting at Five Dimes Brewery Thursday night. The group gathers once a month to draw pictures base ...
Stunning Sun Rays Light Up Marine Park Before Incoming Storm
Very cool sun rays as the storms were approaching Friday evening. Shot from Marine Park. (photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus) &nb ...
ELMO SWEATS IT OUT ON BROADWALK
A group of teenagers riding their bikes around town stop for selfies and photos with a costumed Elmo character on the Broadwalk pedestrian p ...
SO UNCOOL
One South Street resident awoke to a discarded kegerator at their curb on Friday morning. Video surveillance from nearby doorbell cameras co ...
FOLLOW THE BLACK LINE
Red Bankers who have been confused by the “not-so-permanent” bike lane that has lingered since last year’s Porchfest can r ...
SHROOMS ABLOOM
Shrooms on Irving Place. (photo by Partyline contributor Boris Kofman)  
El Camino y la Siesta
An early-arriving El Camino owner sneaks in a few winks as the annual Liberty Hose – Red Bank Firefighters’ Classic Car Show in memory o ...
RED BANKJ: JAZZ IN THE PARK BEGINS THURSDAY
Jazz in the Park kicks off tonight (Thursday) with The Grace Fox Big Band, an all-women 16-piece ensemble known for its bold original compos ...
LOST PARROT
This little blue beauty was found by a redbankgreen reporter Thursday boldly tempting fate by foraging on the ground on the turf of a pack o ...
ORANGE GLOW OVER RED BANK
A truly unbelievable post-storm sunset Tuesday (shot on Monmouth St. facing west). Photo by Partyline contributor Thomas Doremus.
BROAD STREET’S THIRSTY BLOOMS
Delfino, a worker with the company Terra Casa that manages the flower beds for the Red Bank special improvement district waters the flowers ...
PILGRIM BAPTIST MEN’S DAY CELEBRATION
  (photo by: Shanikquya Jackson) On Sunday, June 22, Pilgrim Baptist Church of Red Bank hosted its annual Men’s Day Celebration a ...
THREE GENERATION PROCLAMATION
Mayor Billy Portman presents the Borough of Red Bank’s Independence Day 2025 Proclamation to Arleen Brahn (second from right), grandmo ...
STEW THE BUTCHER COSPLAY
On the occasion of the retirement of Stewart Goldstein, longtime proprietor of Monmouth Meats, we thought it apt to present this photo from ...
NAVESINK FISHING
A kayak fisherman tries his luck under the NJ Transit train trestle across the Navesink River in Red Bank. (Photo by Partyline contributor A ...
RED BAKE
As the temperature hit 100 degrees Tuesday, Tom Sevison, Red Bank High School Class of 1973 and in town briefly on his way back home to Virg ...
Juneteenth celebration 06222025
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION
Performers at Red Bank’s Juneteenth community celebration Sunday at Johnny Jazz Park. (photo by Brian Donohue)      
BUTTERFLIES LOVE THE WEED
Save the monarch, plant butterfly weed. (photo and text by Partyline contributor Roseann DalPra)  
LANTERNFLY PARTY
An invasive ailanthus tree sprouting in front of the US Post Office on Broad Street is covered with invasive spotted lantern fly nymphs Wedn ...
STREETCORNER SERENADE
An Irish doodle named Cheddar listens to native New Jerseyan, singer/songwriter and former Houston resident Tom Foti, (identified in the hea ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar