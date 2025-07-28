Dr. William Lieberman receives a proclamation from Red Bank Mayor Billy Portman for his 50 years of service (Photo by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A dentist who has served for 50 years and volunteered countless hours of his time.

A water meter reader whom everybody in the town knows (and who probably – literally – knows your dirty laundry.)

And a butcher whose shop remains a friendly throwback oasis of service and smiles in a cold digital world.

Red Bank’s Mayor and Borough Council delivered three proclamations last week to a trio of stalwarts whose personal touch and long tenures represent small-town community at its best.

Dr. William Lieberman, who opened his dental practice in 1975, was honored and applauded by a standing-room crowd for “years of dedication for building a better, stronger and more united community,” according to the proclamation read by Mayor Billy Portman.

Lieberman was honored for his years treating generations of children at Shore Pediatric Dental on Broad Street as well as a long list of charitable endeavors, including his role as a founding Advisory Board Member of The Parker Family Health Clinic; serving the uninsured of Monmouth County with free medical and pediatric dental care; donating his time to work at the JBJ Soul Kitchen to help provide dining to disadvantaged members of our community; and partnering with the Parker Family Health Clinic to establish Brookdale College’s new Department of Dental Hygiene.

Doug Lang holds the proclamation declaring July 31 an official day of thanks and celebration for his 41 years as a Red Bank meter reader. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Next up was Doug Lang, who recently retired after a 41-year-career with the Red Bank Department of Public Utilities.

Lang has been a fixture for decades, knocking on doors and cheerfully navigating cluttered basements and the mercurial moods of sometimes cranky homeowners (we are speaking strictly of ourselves here) to read the water meter with a smile and a dose of humanity.

In 2012, he was credited with delivering first aid and calling 911 to a resident who had fallen and was injured. He started working as a meter reader for the borough in June, 1984. The proclamation declares this Thursday, July 31″an official day of celebration and thanks to Douglas Lang.

Those aren’t “boos’ you’re hearing. That’s the crowd yelling “Steeeew!” for Stewart Goldstein, nearly unrecognizable without his butcher’s apron. (photo by Brian Donohue)

Next up for his official sendoff was Stewart Goldstein, longtime owner of Monmouth Meats on Monmouth Street, where, the proclamation reads, “anyone walking into the shop is greeted by a friendly smile and warm greeting.”

Goldstein recently sold the shop, which he had owned for 20 years, to Kyle Powell who has vowed to continue the tradition of old school personal service.

“I’m truly humbled,” Goldstein said. “Red Bank is great.”

redbankgreen editor Brian Donohue may be reached via email at [email protected]