DO YOU KNOW RED BANK? TRY THE RED BANK RIDDLE

We here at redbankgreen are all about celebrating our insanely great town – and we’re all about experimenting with new ways to do it. In that spirit, welcome to Red Bank Riddle — a quick, fun game where local knowledge meets a little mystery.

Each riddle might point to a business in town, a moment in Red Bank’s history, or even something from a recent Red Bank Green story. Think you’ve cracked the clue? Submit your answer — and if you’re the first to get it right, you’ll win a Red Bank Green t-shirt! Keep your eyes sharp, your guesses clever, and see how well you really know your town.