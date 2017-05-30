RED BANK: A DETOUR INTO LABUA LAND

“After Vespers” is among the paintings by Michael LaBua at Detour Gallery in Red Bank.

“The work primarily consists of large-scale oil paintings which are rendered in a form of detailed realism, typically fashioned within series,” Detour Gallery says in promotional material about the exhibit showcasing the work of Michael LaBua that comes to Red Bank this weekend.

“Between these series, you begin to see the unraveling of LaBua’s mind.”

Infused with references to such wordsmiths as John Steinbeck, Charles Bukowski and David Foster Wallace — and touching upon such universal themes as family, trauma, mortality and the resilience of the human spirit — the works by Brooklyn-born LaBua take the spotlight for an installation that opens with a reception this Saturday.

The public-welcome reception runs between 6 and 10 p.m. at the Clay Street artspace, with the LaBua show remaining on display during regular gallery hours (Wednesday-Friday 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday noon to 6 p.m.) through July 8.