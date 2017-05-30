LINCROFT: ARTIST EMERGING INTO LIGHT

The NJ Emerging Artists Series continues in June at the Monmouth Museum in Lincroft with an exhibit of Abstract and Schematic Paintings by Jason M. Stewart.

Using materials that range from layered oils to spray paint on cardboard (as in “Acetone Drones,” pictured here), the Woodbridge-based fine artist and schoolteacher concerns himself with “the struggle that occurs between the real and the remembered, the rational and instinctual” — a “push and pull between the past and present, the pretty and the grotesque” that commandeers the museum’s Nilson Gallery for a free all-welcome reception this Friday evening.

The artist is scheduled to be present for the reception that runs between 6 and 8 p.m. — and he’ll be returning for another free event on June 21, when the gallery hosts a 7 p.m. Artist’s Talk session with Stewart. The exhibit remains on display during regular museum hours (Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.) through July 2, with regular adult admission priced at $8.