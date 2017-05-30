RED BANK: A GOLD-LEAF WRAP FOR ALLIANCE

Before taking its customary summertime break, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County in Red Bank sees out its season of gallery exhibitions in traditional fashion beginning this Saturday with the annual presentation of the Ebba Osborne Memorial Award Exhibition.

Named in honor of a founding member of the long-established artist collective, the group show displays entries organized under the themes of “Symbols” and “Backyard,” juried by guest judge Sharon Sayegh. A New Jersey native, and a nationally exhibited artist whose”self portraits in spirit” oil paintings (examples pictured above) are enhanced with such elements as 24K gold leaf or Swarovski crystals, Sayegh will also feature a selection of her own works in the gallery windows for the duration of the exhibit.

The public is welcome, and refreshments will be served, during the Saturday reception that runs from 6 to 8 p.m. The Osborne Memorial Exhibition remains on display during regular gallery hours (Tuesday-Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.) through June 26 — and the Art Alliance will be open for a special Tuesday night tour on June 13, as part of a guided “Gallery Gallivant” hosted by Monmouth Arts (take it here for details).