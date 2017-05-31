LINCROFT: A SPECIAL RIDE ON THE SUNNYSIDE

Although it plays a prominent role in the lives of many area residents, the Sunnyside Equestrian Center has to be ranked among the “best kept secrets” of the greater Red Bank Green.

But this Saturday morning, the general public is invited to come out to 628 Middletown-Lincroft Road for a free special event in which some special riders showcase their skills on the trails (and, in the process, make the Monmouth County Park System facility ready for its close-up).

Beginning at 9 a.m., the riders of the Special People United to Ride (SPUR) program will strut their stuff, in an opportunity for the public to learn about the non-profit organization that “brings the proven benefits of therapeutic horsemanship” to adults and young people with disabilities.

Certified by the governing body of PATH International, the SPUR instructors work year-round at Sunnyside, providing a safe and supportive environment for students of all ages to learn the responsibilities of handling a horse, and enjoy the freedom of riding.

The program is open to individuals with disabilities that can include ADD, ADHD, Autism, Bipolar Disorder, Blindness, Brain Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Cystic Fibrosis, Developmental Delays, Down Syndrome, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Muscular Dystrophy, Scoliosis, Spinal Cord Injuries, and Tourette’s Syndrome.

The trails at Sunnyside are open year-round as well, with access available daily from 7 a.m. and continuing until 9 p.m. (extended to 9:30 p.m. for the nights between June 8 and July 17). Call (732) 224-1367 for more info, and take it here for a park brochure with map.