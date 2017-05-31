RED BANK: RACIAL ROOTS OF MEMORIAL DAY

Walter Greason in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

As part of a continuing series of discussions called “Let’s Talk About Race,” the Red Bank Public Library hosts a lecture Wednesday night on “The Surprising Origins of Memorial Day.”

The event spotlights the work of Walter D. Greason, dean of the Honors School at Monmouth University and author of several books on race, economics, and segregation.

Greason was also a participant in the effort to save the onetime home of African-American civil rights journalist T. Thomas Fortune and turn it into a cultural center, an effort to which Gleason pledged $100,000 in 2015. Builder Roger Mumford is currently in the process of rebuilding the structure as part of plan to redevelop the property on which it sits, on Drs. James Parker Boulevard.