RED BANK: JUNE ARRIVES IN FOG

June rolled into the Greater Red Bank Green in the form of an enveloping fog Thursday morning, as seen is in this view of the Navesink River from North Prospect Avenue in Red Bank.
According to the National Weather Service, the rest of the day should be mostly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Posted on June 1, 2017 at 6:40 am
