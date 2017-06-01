RED BANK: PHARMACY CLEARED TO OPEN



A new retail space in Red Bank that’s to become home to the Shrewsbury Avenue Pharmacy has been approved for occupancy, borough Assistant Construction Official John Drucker told redbankgreen Thursday.The independent drugstore is to open in a new three-story building at 224-226 Shrewsbury Avenue, and will sell medical and personal care products only, pharmacist Ritesh Shah told the planning board in April 2015.

Shah, who also has drugstores in Holmdel, Howell, Keansburg and Matawan, could not be reached for information about an anticipated opening date, and a peek into the windows found the shelves yet to be stocked. A post on the store’s Facebook page says only that it’s “opening soon.”

Located next door to Lino’s Mexican Café, the building, which Shah owns through Asha Realty LLC, has four apartments on its second and third floors that are still under construction, Drucker said. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)