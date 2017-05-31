LINCROFT: AN ACTION AUCTION AT UUCMC

With a slate of public-welcome activities that includes the free weekly Sunday Dialog lectures, regularly scheduled social action film screenings, community forums, meditation/Tai Chi sessions and the well-received Earth Room Concerts series, the Lincroft meetinghouse of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Monmouth County is a resource that leaves the lights on for its neighbors year-round.

This Saturday evening, the UUCMC addresses its lighting bills with an annual event that stands as “the largest FUNdraiser” on its busy calendar.

Beginning with a silent-auction stroll-through at 5 p.m., and featuring a community dinner at 6 p.m., the UUCMC Auction offers up an opportunity to bid on an array of goods and services that makes a joyous noise at 7 p.m., when the voice auction component of the evening gavels into session.

Auction lots include dinners, parties, artwork, designer handbags, gift cards and vacation homes — while tickets ($10 adults; $25 families; complimentary childcare available on premises) plus additional info can be obtained here by email.