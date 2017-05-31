SHREWSBURY: A STRAWBERRY STATEMENT

The Greater Red Bank Green has its share of long-running rites of spring, and gatekeeper events to summer’s threshold, but none sweeter than the annual Strawberry Festival, the 2017 edition of which returns right on schedule to the Presbyterian Church at Shrewsbury for a morning and afternoon of family-friendly activities, foodstuffs and fundraiser shopping this Saturday.

From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the nearly 300-year-old church, located on Sycamore Avenue in the borough’s historic “Four Corners” district, will be the setting for an array of jewelry, handicrafts, plants, home decor items, beach/picnic gear and “gently used” books.

The Eatontown Municipal Band will entertain in classic Americana style at the noon hour, a BBQ lunch will be served up by the grill team, and the traditional layout of home baked and gourmet goods will naturally showcase a special selection of strawberry desserts (with the day’s fruit of honor also available for purchase by the quart).

Call the church at (732) 747-3557 or email pcas@verizon.net for weather-related updates and any additional details.