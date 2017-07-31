RED BANK, FAIR HAVEN COPS HOST ‘NIGHT OUT’

Police in Red Bank and Fair Haven once again host annual local entries of National Night Out Tuesday, offering residents and police an opportunity to meet in a casual setting while offering kids games and some instruction in safety.

Details below.

FAIR HAVEN

Beginning at 5 p.m. at the Youth Center (located behind police headquarters), the Fair Haven program features an array of complimentary food and beverages, prize drawings, entertaining demos, kid-friendly games and activities.

RED BANK

Beginning at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of borough hall (corner of Maple Avenue and Monmouth Street), the Red Bank event offers a free “while supplies last” cookout prepared by members of Red Bank PBA Local #39, plus face painting, music, games, giveaways, and more. A number of governmental, nonprofit and volunteer organizations from throughout the community will be on the scene with informational displays. More information on Red Bank’s Night Out can be had by calling (732) 933-1591.