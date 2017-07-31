LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the months of May and June, 2017, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

May 3– Cleiton Defreitas, 31, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Long Branch Municipal Court in the amount of $350.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 3– Kerry Evans, 52, of Neptune, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Monmouth County Superior Court, Wall Township and Allenhurst Municipal Courts for a total amount of $19,134.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 4– William Coy, 42, of Neptune, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop off of Seven Bridges Rd. for Hindering Apprehension. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 11– A resident from Maple Ave. reported Trespassing after a known acquaintance continues to trespass on the property there. P.O. Scott Lorenson investigated.

May 13– Rasheen Yarbrough, Sr., 38, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Red Bank Municipal Court in the amount of $100.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 14– A resident from Willow Dr. reported Criminal Mischief after discovering that an unknown subject(s) caused damage to the fence on the property and some landscaping. P.O. Brian Miller investigated.

May 21– Talek Lane, 23, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop off of Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Red Bank Municipal Court in the amount of $657.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 26– Daystar McMillan, 18, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Alcohol Underage. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 27– Rasheed Carrier, 35, of Hamilton, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop off of Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Mercer County Superior Court in the amount of $5,325.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

May 31– Brian Roake, 51, of Belmar, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Willow Dr. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

June 1– Kathleen Cosme, 52, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Eatontown Municipal Court in the amount of $141.00. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

June 1– Edelgard Kelm, 65, of Spring Lake, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Plainsboro Municipal Court in the amount of $500.00. P.O. Peter Giblin made the arrest.

June 5– Dinez Gilbert, 29, of Trenton, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Mercer County Superior Court and the Trenton, Clark and Hamilton Municipal Courts for a total amount of $2,543.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

June 6– Daniel Ramos, 38, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Allenhurst, Keyport, Deal and Long Branch Municipal Courts in the amount of $4,439.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

June 11– Luis Alvarez, 24, of North Plainfield, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

June 12– A resident from Carriage House Ln. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) opened up an unauthorized Comcast cable account in their name. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

June 14– A resident from Parker Ave. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole signage from the front yard of the residence. Special Officer Joseph Lauterwasser investigated.

June 19– A resident from Laurelwood Dr. reported Theft after discovering that their bicycle had been stolen. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

June 19– A resident from Edgewood Ave. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) entered his vehicle sometime during the evening hours and removed property. P.O. Brian Miller investigated.

June 22– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) opened up an unauthorized Direct TV cable account in their name. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

June 25– Cristobal Vazquez-Varela, 39, of Colts Neck, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Fair Haven Municipal Court in the amount of $1,000.00. Sgt. Paul Halpin made the arrest.

June 27– An employee from CVS Pharmacy reported Fraud after discovering fraudulent prescriptions. P.O. Scott Lorenson and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

June 28– Kenneth Wilkins, Jr., 29, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested on Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Ocean Township Municipal Court in the amount of $698.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

June 29– A victim reported Identity Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) opened up an unauthorized credit card account in their name. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.