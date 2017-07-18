SANDY HOOK: GIRL DIES DAY AFTER RESCUE

Sandy Hook as seen from the Route 36 Captain Joe Azzolina Bridge. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

A 12-year-old Union County girl died Monday morning, less than a day after being pulled out of water at Sandy Hook, National Park Service spokeswoman Daphne Yun tells redbankgreen.

According to Yun, lifeguards pulled the girl, identified as Bianca Maria Palma, of Elizabeth, from the ocean water off Beach E shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday.

Lifeguards and emergency medical technicians performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation, and the girl was breathing when she was taken to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Yun said.

She died at 5 a.m. Monday, Yun said.