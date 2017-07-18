RED BANK: PEDIATRIC SURGEON INDICTED

A 72-year-old pediatric surgeon from Red Bank was indicted last week on two counts of criminal sexual contact with a 17-year-old female patient, according to an announcement Monday by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

A grand jury in Freehold returned the indictment on July 10, charging Dr. Saad Saad with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of Child and fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact, the announcement said.

The charges stem from an incident alleged to have occurred on May 1, during an examination of a the patient at Meridian Pediatric Surgical Associates in Eatontown. An investigation by Eatontown police was referred to the Special Victim’s Bureau of the prosecutor’s office.

Saad up to ten years in a New Jersey state prison if convicted.

Anyone with additional information regarding these charges or any similar incidents is urged to call MCPO Detective Michael Magliozzo at (800) 533-7443.