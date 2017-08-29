ON THE GREEN: TWO FORECASTS, CHOOSE ONE

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain on the Greater Red Bank Green Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Or 90 percent, if you go by the Weather Channel.
If it does come down, we could see as much as a quarter-inch, according the Weather Channel.
Or up to half an inch, going by the NWS.
Here’s a thought: bring an umbrella. (Click to enlarge.)
