RED BANK: PARK DESIGN CONSULTANT SOUGHT

Almost 22 months after the Red Bank council rejected three private-sector proposals for use of the red clay tennis courts in Marine Park, the governing body is getting ready to hire a consultant to come up with a concept plan for the entire 2.2-acre riverfront park.

At last week’s semimonthly meeting, the council approved the release of request for qualifications, or RFQ, to help it choose a design consultant. Deadline for submissions is 2 p.m. on September 21. The job description includes “solicitation of public feedback.”

Councilman Erik Yngstrom, the Parks and Rec Committee liaison, told the council that the process is one similar to that used two decades ago for the creation of Riverside Gardens Park on West Front Street, “and that turned out to be a great use of public money.”

The tennis courts been dormant for almost five years, since they were damaged by Hurricane Sandy in October, 2012. Elected officials have previously said there’s no guarantee the courts will be restored. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)