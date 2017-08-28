RED BANK: FREE COFFEE AND CONVERSATION

“We are talking at and about each other a lot these days,” says Rabbi Marc Kline (right), a member of the Red Bank Human Relations Committee and rabbi at Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls. He hopes to encourage better connections with a weekly free “coffee and conversation” event that starts Tuesday in downtown Red Bank.

The aim is “to create a safe place for conversation on religion, politics, the weather… even the flavor of the coffee if it can bring folks together,” Kline tells redbankgreen. “We will all grow, even if we agree to disagree.”

The hourlong meetups are slated for 8 a.m. at Shapiro’s New York Style Delicatessen at 51 Broad Street.

Participants are welcome to pop by for a few minutes or the entire hour, he says. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)