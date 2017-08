After a string of days filled with blue skies and sunshine, clouds over the Atlantic Ocean obscured the sun Wednesday morning, as seen from the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge.

According to the National Weather Service, the Greater Red Bank Green is in for four days of “scattered showers and thunderstorms,” at probabilities of 40 percent or lower, before sunshine returns on Sunday.¬†(Photo by Trish Russoniello. ¬†Click to enlarge.)