SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of July 22 to July 28, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Buttonwood Drive on 7/25/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) opened fraudulent accounts. Ptl. Angel Marrero investigating.

Arrests

Joshua M. Mogene, male age 31 of Linden was arrested on 7/21/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Luis C. Salcedo, male age 23 of Elizabeth was arrested on 7/23/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Briana N. Huss, female age 24 of Forked River was arrested on 7/23/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Patrick J. O’Boyle, male age 60 of Bayonne was arrested on 7/25/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Thomas L. Armstrong, male age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 7/28/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Adam Cerminaro.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.