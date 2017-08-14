RUMSON: TEN ESCAPE BOAT FIRE

Ten boaters safely escaped when their vessel caught fire in the Shrewsbury River off Rumson Country Club early Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

According to a report on NJ. com, the boaters jumped into the water when the 19-foot long speedboat, a Sea Doo Speedster 200, caught fire at 2:51 p.m. They climbed aboard a second boat, according to the account, attributed to a New Jersey State Police spokesman.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known, according to the report.

Firefighters from the Brevent Park Fire Company in Middletown responded and knocked down the fire with a hand line, according to a post on the squad’s Facebook page. (Photos courtesy of Brevent Park Fire Company. Click to enlarge)