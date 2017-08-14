RED BANK: BIG SPLASH FOR CYMCA SWIMMERS

The Community YMCA’s Aquarockets swim team celebrates their second place finish at the 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championship meet.

Press release from The Community YMCA

The Aquarockets swim team of The Community YMCA captured second place overall in combined team standings at the 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championship, which took place from July 31 to August 4 in Greensboro, NC. The men’s team took fourth place, and the women’s team finished in fifth place.

“We are so proud of the team’s outstanding efforts,” said Head Coach Jack Caucino. “This was our best finish ever at the national long course championship,” he added, noting that 20 swimmers earned All American status by placing in the top 20 of an event.

In all, 45 swimmers on the team, which practices both in Red Bank and Wall, qualified to compete at the YMCA national meet. They are: Hunter Adams, Ryan Burke, Caylie Cardona, Leo Carnevale, Matthew Chang, Nicole Dado, Gabriella DeVirgilio, Ben Dupree, Ryan Foreback, Morgan Fuerbacher, Ginger Hansen, Natalie Heim, Joseph Huber, Victoria Ireland, McKenna Johnson, Megan Judge, Shannon Judge, Arabella Lee, Mary Mahoney, Mitchell Malakhov, Dimitri Maldonado, Taylor Marjamaa, Kaitlyn McCarthy, Caroline McGann, Ryan Meng, Caroline Monaghan, Maile Mora, Brianna Mulcahy, Julia Nappi, Madelyn Piasecki, Sammy Rennard, Theo Rennard, Paul Retterer, Meghan Schienvar, Marie Schobel, Skylar Shafritz, Emma Shaughnessy, Abigail Shaw, Haley Stamberger, Richie Trentalange, Max Walther, Joseph West, Katie Wright, Connor Wright and Jessica Zebrowski.

Top finishers for The Community YMCA are as follows:

Women’s Individual Events

Ginger Hansen – 3rd in 50 butterfly, 14th in 100 butterfly, 17th 100 backstroke

Megan Judge – 7th in 50 freestyle, 8th in 100 freestyle, 16th 200 freestyle

Victoria Ireland – 19th in 50 butterfly

Taylor Marjamaa – 16th in 1,500 freestyle, 16th in 800 freestyle, 18th in 400 freestyle

Caroline McGann – 11th in 100 freestyle, 9th 200 Freestyle

Katie McKay – 17th in 50 butterfly

Julia Nappi – 10th in 200 breaststroke

Maria Schobel – 9th in 200 backstroke, 10th in 50 backstroke, 8th in 100 backstroke

Emma Shaughnessy – 7th in 100 breaststroke, 5th in 50 breaststroke

Katie Wright – 13th in 400 freestyle, 16th in 200 backstroke, 19th in 200 individual medley

Women’s Team Relays

2nd place, 200 freestyle – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Caroline McGann, Marie Schobel

2nd place, 200 medley – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Marie Schobel, Emma Shaughnessy

4th place, 400 medley – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Julia Nappi, Marie Schobel

5th place, 400 freestyle – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Mary Mahoney, Caroline McGann

8th place (tie), 800 freestyle – Mary Mahoney, Caroline McGann, Maddi Piasecki, Katie Wright

Men’s Individual Events

Matthew Chang – 9th in 50 freestyle, 19th in 50 butterfly

Joey Huber – 8th in 50 backstroke, 12th in 100 backstroke, 20th in 200 backstroke,

Sammy Rennard – 11th in 800 freestyle, 11th in 1,500 freestyle, 15th 400 in freestyle,

Richard Trentalange – 16th in 50 butterfly, 22nd in 200 individual medley

Max Walther – 2nd in 100 freestyle, 4th in 50 freestyle, 6th in 50 butterfly, 7th in 100 butterfly

Connor Wright – 4th in 200 backstroke, 17th in 100 backstroke

Men’s Team Relays

3rd place, 800 freestyle – Joey Huber, Sammy Rennard, Max Walther, Connor Wright

5th place, 200 freestyle – Leo Carnevale, Matthew Chang, Joey Huber, Max Walther

5th place, 200 medley – Ryan Burke, Matthew Chang, Joey Huber, Max Walther

6th place, 400 freestyle – Matthew Chang, Joey Huber, Max Walther, Connor Wright

7th place, 400 medley – Ryan Burke, Richard Trentalange, Max Walther, Connor Wright

The nationally-recognized team competes in the National YMCA Swimming and Diving and the United States Swimming organizations. A program of The Community YMCA’s Family Health & Wellness Center, the team consists of 300 swimmers ranging in age from 6 to 18 and is led by full-time and part-time professional coaches, who are supported by the Red Bank Swim Team Parent Association.

Go here for more information on the Aquarockets Swim Team.