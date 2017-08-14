RED BANK: BIG SPLASH FOR CYMCA SWIMMERS
The Community YMCA’s Aquarockets swim team celebrates their second place finish at the 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championship meet.
Press release from The Community YMCA
The Aquarockets swim team of The Community YMCA captured second place overall in combined team standings at the 2017 YMCA Long Course National Championship, which took place from July 31 to August 4 in Greensboro, NC. The men’s team took fourth place, and the women’s team finished in fifth place.
“We are so proud of the team’s outstanding efforts,” said Head Coach Jack Caucino. “This was our best finish ever at the national long course championship,” he added, noting that 20 swimmers earned All American status by placing in the top 20 of an event.
In all, 45 swimmers on the team, which practices both in Red Bank and Wall, qualified to compete at the YMCA national meet. They are: Hunter Adams, Ryan Burke, Caylie Cardona, Leo Carnevale, Matthew Chang, Nicole Dado, Gabriella DeVirgilio, Ben Dupree, Ryan Foreback, Morgan Fuerbacher, Ginger Hansen, Natalie Heim, Joseph Huber, Victoria Ireland, McKenna Johnson, Megan Judge, Shannon Judge, Arabella Lee, Mary Mahoney, Mitchell Malakhov, Dimitri Maldonado, Taylor Marjamaa, Kaitlyn McCarthy, Caroline McGann, Ryan Meng, Caroline Monaghan, Maile Mora, Brianna Mulcahy, Julia Nappi, Madelyn Piasecki, Sammy Rennard, Theo Rennard, Paul Retterer, Meghan Schienvar, Marie Schobel, Skylar Shafritz, Emma Shaughnessy, Abigail Shaw, Haley Stamberger, Richie Trentalange, Max Walther, Joseph West, Katie Wright, Connor Wright and Jessica Zebrowski.
Top finishers for The Community YMCA are as follows:
Women’s Individual Events
Ginger Hansen – 3rd in 50 butterfly, 14th in 100 butterfly, 17th 100 backstroke
Megan Judge – 7th in 50 freestyle, 8th in 100 freestyle, 16th 200 freestyle
Victoria Ireland – 19th in 50 butterfly
Taylor Marjamaa – 16th in 1,500 freestyle, 16th in 800 freestyle, 18th in 400 freestyle
Caroline McGann – 11th in 100 freestyle, 9th 200 Freestyle
Katie McKay – 17th in 50 butterfly
Julia Nappi – 10th in 200 breaststroke
Maria Schobel – 9th in 200 backstroke, 10th in 50 backstroke, 8th in 100 backstroke
Emma Shaughnessy – 7th in 100 breaststroke, 5th in 50 breaststroke
Katie Wright – 13th in 400 freestyle, 16th in 200 backstroke, 19th in 200 individual medley
Women’s Team Relays
2nd place, 200 freestyle – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Caroline McGann, Marie Schobel
2nd place, 200 medley – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Marie Schobel, Emma Shaughnessy
4th place, 400 medley – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Julia Nappi, Marie Schobel
5th place, 400 freestyle – Ginger Hansen, Megan Judge, Mary Mahoney, Caroline McGann
8th place (tie), 800 freestyle – Mary Mahoney, Caroline McGann, Maddi Piasecki, Katie Wright
Men’s Individual Events
Matthew Chang – 9th in 50 freestyle, 19th in 50 butterfly
Joey Huber – 8th in 50 backstroke, 12th in 100 backstroke, 20th in 200 backstroke,
Sammy Rennard – 11th in 800 freestyle, 11th in 1,500 freestyle, 15th 400 in freestyle,
Richard Trentalange – 16th in 50 butterfly, 22nd in 200 individual medley
Max Walther – 2nd in 100 freestyle, 4th in 50 freestyle, 6th in 50 butterfly, 7th in 100 butterfly
Connor Wright – 4th in 200 backstroke, 17th in 100 backstroke
Men’s Team Relays
3rd place, 800 freestyle – Joey Huber, Sammy Rennard, Max Walther, Connor Wright
5th place, 200 freestyle – Leo Carnevale, Matthew Chang, Joey Huber, Max Walther
5th place, 200 medley – Ryan Burke, Matthew Chang, Joey Huber, Max Walther
6th place, 400 freestyle – Matthew Chang, Joey Huber, Max Walther, Connor Wright
7th place, 400 medley – Ryan Burke, Richard Trentalange, Max Walther, Connor Wright
The nationally-recognized team competes in the National YMCA Swimming and Diving and the United States Swimming organizations. A program of The Community YMCA’s Family Health & Wellness Center, the team consists of 300 swimmers ranging in age from 6 to 18 and is led by full-time and part-time professional coaches, who are supported by the Red Bank Swim Team Parent Association.
Go here for more information on the Aquarockets Swim Team.