RED BANK: CATCH TO TAKE GOTHAM SPACE

Catch will relocate from its present spot at 9 Broad Street to the home of Gotham, five doors away, and will be replaced by a Mexican restaurant. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

This edition of redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn has a plateful of news from the Red Bank food scene, with two food-related businesses closing, one moving and another opening.

Also: pet acupuncture.

JJ’s Grille has opened at 128 Broad Street, at the corner of Peters Place. (Click to enlarge)

• Less than three years after it replaced a longtime jewelry shop at 19 Broad Street, Gotham nightclub is closing. It’s to be replaced, in about a month, by Catch , which is relocating from 9 Broad Street and renaming itself Catch 19, a spokesman for landlord 17 Broad Street LLC tells Churn.

The move will give the seafood restaurant more floor space and, critically, access to a liquor license. In the process, the menu will be expanded to include beef and other non-fish dishes, to be prepared in a glass-walled kitchen at the rear of the space, said the spokesman, who asked not to be identified.

Catch 19 plans to schedule regular Wednesday jazz nights and events such as wine and cognac tastings, he said.

While Catch is in the process of moving, its owners plan to create a BYOB Mexican restaurant, tentatively named Sur de Rio, at 9 Broad.

Gotham, we’re told, “didn’t really get going” until after 10 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, making for lots of underutilized space the rest of the week in the heart of downtown.