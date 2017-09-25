LITTLE SILVER SERVES UP ‘HITS FOR LILY’

Hundreds of Little Silver students, teachers and family members teamed up recently to “play ball” for a great cause, when they hosted a charity softball game in support of a borough child’s battle with serious illness.

On Saturday, September 16, the Little Silver community came together to support one of their own, as hundreds of borough students and their families took part in a special “Hits For Lily” fundraiser softball tournament.

The event raised tens of thousands of dollars toward the medical expenses of Lily Ince, as the two year old battles high risk neuroblastoma. Lily is the daughter of Lindsey Ince, who grew up in Little Silver and now teaches second grade at the borough’s Point Road School.

Students cheered for their teachers as the Point Road School teachers played a softball game against the Markham Place School teachers, in what was promoted as the “Battle of the Schools.” Hundreds looked on while enjoying free food, refreshments and children’s activities.

It was a perfect day for a game, with a temperature of 85 degrees, no wind, and not a cloud in the sky. The day kicked off with beautiful renditions of the National Anthem and “God Bless America” performed by Markham Place School chorus members. Lindsey Ince threw out the ceremonial first pitch to her father John Thompson, and then in a very emotional moment, thanked the community for their support and outpouring of love.

The Little Silver community is special and takes a lot of pride in supporting each other, especially when one is in need. This event was a perfect example of what living in a small town is all about.

After months of treatment and sleepless nights, Lily’s prognosis is strong and getting better each day. Donations can still be made online at GoFundMe.com/LoveForLilyJ.