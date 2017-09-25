RED BANK: ARTISTS HONOR ONE OF THEIR OWN

Colleagues in creativity plan to honor the late artist Terry McCue, above, with a bench that overlooks the Navesink River from the Red Bank Public Library, below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

To honor of one of their own, the members of a long-standing monthly art class at the Red Bank Public Library plan to install a bench on the institution’s grounds overlooking the Navesink River.

First, they’re selling their own work to fund it.

Among the works for sale are ‘What a Pear,’ by Joe Berghom, with a starting bid of $250. Below, Terry McCue’s pen-and-ink drawing of the Woman’s Club of Red Bank. (Click to enlarge)

The aim is a memorial bench for Terry McCue, a borough resident and class regular who died in 2013 at the age of 91.

As detailed in a 2011 redbankgreen feature article, McCue was the artist behind a series of pen-and-ink drawings of Red Bank landmarks that now hang in the library’s Eisner room.

Among the buildings committed to paper: the former Anthony Reckless Estate, now the Woman’s Club of Red Bank; the train station; the Dublin House; and the John Stout House, now the office of Red Bank Eye on East Front Street.

“I like the old buildings,” McCue said at the time. “They’re there, they’re settled. They look like they ought to be there.”

The images were reprinted as note cards sold by the library to raise funds.

McCue was also a regular at the monthly art class at the library, said Director Elizabeth McDermott.

From McDermott:

The art that is being auctioned is all contributed by local artists, most of whom attend the art class – so this is truly a labor of love. The art is now viewable behind the circulation desk or on a few easels around the front audio book and DVD shelves. A printed catalog is available – copies are available on the podium near the front door. Please point out the art and the catalog to anyone who might be interested in viewing the art online.

Have a look yourself: https://www.32auctions.com/organizations/34078/auctions/42754?t=all

Minimum bids range from $25 to $500 – some pieces were donated by the estate of Lewis Lanza Rudolph, an altered book by Mike Quon who is a famous local artist. And several works by art teacher Joe Bergholm which are stunning.

The bidding has commenced and will continue until October 28, after which winners of the auction may pick up their purchases.