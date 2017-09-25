SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of September 2 to September 22, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Forgery in the area of Broad Street on 9/14/17. Victim reports unknown subject(s) fabricated and cashed checks. Damages totaling $3400.00. Ptl. Matthew Clark investigating

ARRESTS

Kenneth S. Tortora, male age 48 of Pt. Pleasant was arrested on 9/2/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Colleen P. Lynch, female age 37 of Monroe was arrested on 9/2/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Rashaan A. Sims, male age 33 of New York, NY was arrested on 9/3/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Jennifer M. Palacios, female age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 9/8/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Timothy J. Perkins, male age 23 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 9/12/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Sara R. Chiarenza, female age 20 of Toms River was arrested on 9/15/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Shaquela E. Brodie, female age 27 of Keansburg was arrested on 9/15/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Matthew Clark.

Jaleel D. Wayman, male age 22 of Dover, DE was arrested on 9/18/17 as a Fugitive from Justice in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Nikeya T. Anderson, female age 30 of Neptune was arrested on 9/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Donna M. Valente, female age 45 of Ocean was arrested on 9/20/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Carlo Manetto, male age 52 of Manasquan was arrested on 9/21/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.