RED BANK: FIRE DAMAGES RECTOR PLACE HOME

Firefighters battling the blaze on the home’s north side . (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A Red Bank woman escaped a fire in her Rector Place home early Friday morning, authorities said.

An upholstered chair removed during the firefighting effort sat burning on the front lawn. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

Official information about the cause and extent of the fire was not immediately available.

The fire, reported at about 4:45 a.m., appeared to be limited to a bump-out room on the north side of the two-story Colonial-style house, located opposite Strollo’s Lighthouse.

Police said the sole occupant of the house escaped safely, and that flames were visible from outside when they arrived.

Neighbors identified the home’s occupant was Patricia Borelli. The home is listed in tax records as being owned by John and Julia Borelli.

The town’s volunteer firefighters appeared to have the flames out by 5:15 a.m.

Rector Place, a busy connector between Route 35 and Shrewsbury Avenue, was closed to traffic during the emergency.