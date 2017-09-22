RED BANK: MURPHY TO ADDRESS GUN ISSUES

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Phil Murphy, seen here jogging through Red Bank with and wife, Tammy Murphy, in May, is expected back on West Front Street Friday morning.

According to his campaign, the Middletown resident is slated to appear in Riverside Gardens Park at 11:45 a.m. with representatives of Everytown for Gun Safety. Here’s his stated position on guns.

Murphy’s facing off against Republican Lieutenant Governor Kim Guadagno of Monmouth Beach in the November election. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)

