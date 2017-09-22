FAIR HAVEN: AUTUMN HEATS UP THE GREEN

A tree on Harding Road in Fair Haven showed some pre-autumn orange and red on its limbs and surrounding ground earlier this week.

Fall officially begins at 4:02 p.m. Friday with the autumnal equinox in the Earth’s northern hemisphere. Still, the weather is expected to carry on as though it’s still summer for the next few days, reaching daytime peak temperatures in the mid-80s Saturday through Tuesday according to the National Weather Service. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)