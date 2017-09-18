RED BANK: HURRICANE JOSÉ HEADS NORTH

With Hurricane José moving northward off the Atlantic coast, the National Weather Service warned of impacts beginning Tuesday afternoon in the region that includes the Greater Red Bank Green.

Along with strong winds and moderate coastal flooding, the Jersey shore could get up to two inches of rain from Monday night through Wednesday, according to the forecast issued early Monday.

Here’s the forecast through the coming week:

Today

Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tonight Showers likely, mainly after 4am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 14 to 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Windy, with a north wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.