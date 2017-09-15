RED BANK: WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST

There was water, in different forms, above and below the New Jersey Transit rail bridge across the Navesink River Thursday afternoon, as seen from the Red Bank side. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service said early Friday that it expects Tropical Storm José to “make a close pass” to the shore Tuesday, possibly bringing coastal flooding along with strong winds. Meantime, here’s the forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green through the coming weekend: