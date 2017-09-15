RED BANK: WEEKEND WEATHER FORECAST
There was water, in different forms, above and below the New Jersey Transit rail bridge across the Navesink River Thursday afternoon, as seen from the Red Bank side. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)
Looking ahead, the National Weather Service said early Friday that it expects Tropical Storm José to “make a close pass” to the shore Tuesday, possibly bringing coastal flooding along with strong winds. Meantime, here’s the forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green through the coming weekend:
Today
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light after midnight.
Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Monday
Partly sunny, with a high near 75.