RED BANK: MORE SEX CHARGES AGAINST DOC

A 72-year-old Red Bank pediatric surgeon indicted two months ago on charges of criminal sexual contact with a 17-year-old female patient is is now facing similar allegations brought by three other purported victims, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni said in a statement Thursday.

On July 10, a grand jury in Freehold indicted Dr. Saad Saad, who lives in Red Bank and practices in Eatontown, with second-degree Endangering the Welfare of Child and fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact.

From Thursday’s statement:

At that time, investigators sought to identify more victims, on the heels of an indictment charging him with one count each of second degree Endangering the Welfare of Child and fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact. More victims contacted authorities and further investigation led to three new counts of fourth degree Criminal Sexual Contact and second degree Endangering the Welfare of Child.

The charges stem from three separate incidents that were reported to have occurred during examinations of pediatric patients who ranged in age from 14 years of age to 17 years of age. The investigation was conducted jointly by the Eatontown Police Department and the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office (MCPO), Special Victim’s Bureau.

If convicted of Endangering the Welfare of Child, Saad faces a sentence on each count of five to ten years in a New Jersey state prison. If convicted of Criminal Sexual Contact, he faces up to 18 months in state prison on each count.

Investigators are seeking additional information about Dr. Saad’s activities and are concerned about the potential for additional victims. Anyone with additional information is urged to call 1-800-533-7443 to speak with MCPO Detective Sgt. Michael Magliozzo or Detective Jason Cardamoni of the Eatontown Police Department at 732-389-7629.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous, but has information about a crime can contact Monmouth County Crime Stoppers confidential telephone tip-line by calling 1-800-671-4400; can text “MONMOUTH” plus their tip to 274637; or, they can email a tip via the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com. Monmouth County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of criminals and fugitives.

The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fichter, Director of the Office’s Special Victims Unit.

Dr. Saad is represented by Michael Pappa of Hazlet.