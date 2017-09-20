RED BANK: A HOT MIC AT WOMAN’S CLUB

For years, music lovers here in the borough that birthed Basie have enjoyed something of a best kept secret exclusive to Red Bank: the “Reckless Steamy Nights” series of house party concerts, hosted on the last Friday of the month at the Woman’s Club of Red Bank (aka the old Anthony Reckless Estate). While those presentations by the Jersey Shore Jazz and Blues Foundation have become the stuff of legend, the third Friday of the month has been gathering its share of buzz in recent times — and on September 22, the JSJBF offers up another next-gen look to the future of roots music, with the latest in a slate of Youth Open Mic events.

Singers, songwriters and instrumentalists “of any musical genre” are encouraged to make their way to the parlor of the historic house on Broad Street for the 7 p.m. showcase — with the only stipulation being that performers are under the age of 21, and the tacit understanding that they be possessed of a passion for any of the many stylistic influences that make up great American music. Take it here to redbankgreen‘s Calendar for details on sign-up time, suggested donation and equipment specifications — or come and cheer on your future-superstar friends and family members (all ages are welcome to attend).