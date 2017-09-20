RUMSON: NAVESINK BOAT RACE RETURNS

Mens’ and womens’ teams from top schools compete when the eighth annual Rumson Boat Race takes to the the Navesink River Saturday. (Photo by Peter Lindner. Click to enlarge.)

When the first sunrise of autumn 2017 lights up the panoramic Navesink River environs this Saturday morning 23, mens’ and womens’ varsity rowing crews from five top schools will compete for the coveted Governor’s and Mayor’s Cups — and help raise funds for hometown athletes — during the Rumson Boat Race.

Shoving off for its eighth edition from Victory Park, it’s an event that has helped equip the rowers of Rumson-Fair Haven Regional High School. Teams from Drexel University, Villanova, Army-West Point, Rutgers and the United States Coast Guard Academy are slated to compete.

The (weather permitting) action, which will be live-streamed in real time, begins at 8 a.m. — with spectators invited to enjoy an expanded slate of family-friendly features that include a student art show, breakfast items from local businesses, and what’s trumpeted as “the first annual Duck Race.”

Take it here to redbankgreen‘s Calendar for additional details on the race, a rundown of food vendors and more, including info about this year’s Rumson Boat Race Benefit Reception, a race’s-eve affair that’s hosted at a private residence in the borough on Friday.

The 7:30 p.m. reception features opportunities to meet-and-greet the rowing coaches from the five participating schools in this year’s race. Also featured will be live entertainment on the lawn, hors d’oeuvres, refreshments, and valet parking.

Take it here to redbankgreen‘s Calendar for information on purchasing tickets to the reception — and contact Dawn-Marie Ciardiello at RFHRowing.fundraising@gmail.com for additional info.