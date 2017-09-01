ON THE GREEN: ONE ‘ANGRY HOUSE PAINTER’

The Guild of Creative Art mounts a solo show spotlighting works by Paul Hansen this weekend.

Even taking into consideration the generally angry tone of public discourse these days, it’s curiously refreshing to read an artist’s statement that centers around the claim, “art is dead.” And while Paul Hansen goes on to clarify that “art form is everywhere” — including a painted door, a well-swept floor, a rocking chair, and sanding with the grain — he’s not shy about professing that “the combination of years of breathing paint fumes and Viking DNA has brought us to my next show, the ‘Angry House Painter.'”

The solo-show installation of that name takes to the walls of Shrewsbury’s Guild of Creative Art beginning tonight, ushering in an artful interlude that also boasts the continuation of some fascinating featured shows at Detour Gallery and the Monmouth Museum.

The detailed “alternative reality” dioramas of sculptor-photographer Jada Fabrizio are the subject of an exhibit that continues at the Monmouth Museum through September 17.

It’s a followup solo spotlight for the artist whose November 2016 installation This Too Shall Pass was a Guild fundraiser in which the art was painted directly on the gallery walls — and completely painted over at the conclusion of the exhibit, with the understanding that “sales” from the event were effectively a donation to the long-running collective that “has truly been the conduit for my art.”

You can read the Angry House Painter’s screwball screed in full right here — with trigger warnings to defenders of Yoko Ono, those who are sensitive to Lord of the Flies references and any who take offense at being called a “dumpling” — and you can meet the artist himself at the exhibit’s official opening reception, on Sunday, September 10. The free and public-welcome reception runs from 3 to 5 p.m., with the art remaining on display through September 30 during regular gallery hours (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.; Thursday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Meanwhile at the Monmouth Museum on the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College, the New Jersey Emerging Artists series continues with Photographic Fairy Tales, a display of “alternative reality photos” by Hackensack-based Jada Fabrizio. Inspired by fairy tales and filtered through an adult sensibility, the images capture some painstakingly crafted dioramas constructed from character figures and scenery hand-made by Fabrizio herself. The artist will be present at the museum on the evening of September 13 for a free-admission Gallery Talk scheduled for 7 p.m. — and the exhibit continues through September 17 (check website for hours and admission info), after which the museum’s Nilson Gallery presents a show of new watercolors by Garden State newcomer Peter Meadowsong, opening September 22.

Over on Clay Street in Red Bank, Detour Gallery owner Ken Schwartz celebrates the life and artistic legacy of the late photographer, videographer and painter Tobias Batz through a display of “photographs of lascivious women, which were digitally manipulated in order to heighten their beauty, eroticism, and fetishistic theme” that remains on view during regular gallery hours (Thursday-Friday 1 to 8 p.m.; Saturday noon to 8 p.m.; Sunday noon to 6 p.m.) through September 16.

Stay tuned for details on the next show at Detour, a display of paintings by Willie Torbert that opens with a reception on September 30 — and keep it tuned to redbankgreen for more arty activity in the days to come.