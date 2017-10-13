RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

By JOHN T. WARD

A 76-year old pedestrian “was apparently in the crosswalk” when he was hit by a car while crossing Broad Street in Red Bank Friday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

Peter McNally, of Hazlet, was struck as he attempted to cross Broad at Leroy Place at about 9:30 a.m., McConnell told redbankgreen.

McNally was transported by ambulance to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Long Branch with leg and head injuries that were not life-threatening, McConnell said.

The driver was identified as Mark Cofone, 47, of Belford, who was turning right from Leroy onto Broad, McConnell said.

Possible charges were pending, McConnell said.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on October 13, 2017 at 11:08 am, filed under Accidents, Crime, Featured, Law & Justice, red bank, Security, Streets & Roads, walking & running and tagged , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.