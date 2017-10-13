RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

By JOHN T. WARD

A 76-year old pedestrian “was apparently in the crosswalk” when he was hit by a car while crossing Broad Street in Red Bank Friday morning, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

Peter McNally, of Hazlet, was struck as he attempted to cross Broad at Leroy Place at about 9:30 a.m., McConnell told redbankgreen.

McNally was transported by ambulance to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Long Branch with leg and head injuries that were not life-threatening, McConnell said.

The driver was identified as Mark Cofone, 47, of Belford, who was turning right from Leroy onto Broad, McConnell said.

Possible charges were pending, McConnell said.