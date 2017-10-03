RED BANK: VIGIL AGAINST VIOLENCE PLANNED

Red Bank-area religious and political leaders are once again organizing an anti-violence vigil, this time in the aftermath of the Las Vegas sniper attack that killed at least 58 concertgoers and wounded hundreds more in Las Vegas Sunday night.

The event, scheduled for Wednesday, will begin with a 6:30 p.m. march from Pilgrim Baptist Church  south along Shrewsbury Avenue tRalph ‘Johnny Jazz’ Park, at the corner of Drs. James Parker Boulevard, for a candlelight prayer vigil. All are welcome, said church pastor Reverend Terrence Porter. For more information, call the church at 732-747-2343.

In the past, local faith groups and elected officials have held similar events in the wake of a violent radical-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August; the killings of five police officers in Dallas in July, 2016; the mass shooting at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a month before that; the murder of nine churchgoers in Charleston, South Carolina in June, 2015; and the killing of Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

 

