TINTON FALLS: RANNEY GETS NEW LAB

The new Virdi Science Lab at Ranney School, made possible in part by the Virdi family, below.

Press release from Ranney School

On Wednesday, November 8, Ranney School dedicated the Virdi Science Lab, a state-of-the-art learning environment that embodies the school’s commitment to fostering innovation and experiential learning in the classroom.

The new 1,500 square foot lab was designed for maximum flexibility to serve Ranney’s extensive array of science classes, from physics, chemistry, and biology to marine science and neuropsychology, as well as independent research for Ranney’s signature Capstone experience.

Within the space, classroom instruction and lab activities are seamlessly integrated; digital technology and movable desks facilitate observation; and a substantial faculty prep room and professional fume hood ensure safe demonstrations. The new lab supports both the sciences, and Ranney’s focus on STEAM, an integrated approach to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math that encourages inter-disciplinary exploration of real-world programs.

Over the past few years, Ranney has been investing in STEAM by expanding its Robotics and Computer Science programs, and by establishing two Innovation Labs. Ranney School also invests in professional development of faculty, particularly in design thinking, a creative and analytic approach to experiential learning. Faculty members have attended the Nueva School’s Design Thinking Institute created in partnership with Stanford and Creativity 2015 at the Blue School in New York City.

“The Virdi Science Lab showcases our commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities that match and enhance our innovative and robust curriculum,” said Head of School Dr. John Griffith. “We place an emphasis on providing the best possible spaces for our students to foster their love of learning. Ranney strives to create exciting, exploratory educational experiences, which in turn, creates inquisitive and perceptive students.”

The Virdi Science Lab was made possible through the generous philanthropic support of Ranney School parents Kamalpreet and Iqleen Virdi of Morganville (Lovleen ‘22, Rosepreet ‘24, and Ranveer ‘28). Mr. Virdi is the founder and CEO of Aequor Group of Companies and a Ranney School Trustee. Aequor Group is a Contingent Staffing and Managed Services Solution provider specializing in providing workforce solutions to healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

Mr. Virdi shares, “We are delighted to support the new science lab. Understanding science helps children make sense of the world around us–a world that is increasingly shaped by science and technology. The new lab will give students the opportunity to innovate, solve problems, and create through meaningful experimentation. We need to provide the state-of-the-art tools and technology that the new science lab will offer, in order for our children to be successful in this competitive environment.”

In addition to the Virdi family, The Virdi Science Lab was made possible by generous support from the Gupta and Stott families, along with community support of the Ranney Fund. Science Department Chair Tom Allen and Ranney parent and Trustee Christian Giordano, president of Mancini Duffy, a leading architectural and design firm, played integral roles in designing the new space.