RED BANK: GAS LEAK DELAYS OPENING

Red Bank volunteer firefighters responded to a report of a gas leak that was expected to delay the opening of the Monmouth Day Care Center Monday morning.

Responding to the 7 a.m. call at 9 Drs. James Parker Boulevard, fire Chief Pete DeFazio said the source of the gas leak was being investigated. Meantime, he said he expected the school’s opening to be delayed by at least an hour.

[Update 10:10 a.m: a pilot light that had gone out was identified as the source of the gas smell, and operations are back to normal, a center employee said.] (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)