RED BANK: MILD WEATHER FORECAST

After three snowfalls in a week, autumn 2017 winds down on the Greater Red Bank Green with unexceptional weather.

Like the above view from the West Side Lofts parking garage in Red Bank above, the outlook includes a mix of partly cloudy skies.

Here’s the forecast through Sunday, Christmas Eve, from the National Weather Service. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge.)

Monday

A slight chance of rain before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tuesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 9 to 16 mph.

Wednesday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 37.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51.

Friday night

A chance of rain after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday

Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night

Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 40%.