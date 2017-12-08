RED BANK: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

By JOHN T. WARD

A Rumson woman suffered a non-traumatic head injury when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Broad Street in Red Bank on foot Thursday afternoon, according to police Chief Darren McConnell.

Alicia Straub, 42, was hit as she crossed the street at the intersection of Broad with Reckless Place and Harding Road at about 4:40 p.m., McConnell told redbankgreen Friday.

Motorist Peter Gilligan, 44, of New York City, was making a left from Harding onto Broad, McConnell said.

Straub was transported by MONOC EMS to Riverview Medical Center, where she was treated for a head laceration, McConnell said.

Patrolman George Travostino issued a summons charging Gilligan with careless driving, he said.