RED BANK: A SLIGHTLY WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Will the Greater Red Bank Green get a coating of white for Christmas?

There’s a 60-percent chance of it, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday A chance of rain, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Rain. High near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Rain likely before 9pm, then rain and snow likely between 9pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Christmas Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.