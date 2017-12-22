RED BANK: A SLIGHTLY WHITE CHRISTMAS?

Will the Greater Red Bank Green get a coating of white for Christmas?

There’s a 60-percent chance of it, according to the National Weather Service

Click ‘read more’ for the extended forecast.

Friday
A chance of rain, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. South wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday Night
Rain likely, mainly after 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain. High near 55. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Rain likely before 9pm, then rain and snow likely between 9pm and midnight, then snow likely after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Christmas Day
Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+
Posted on December 22, 2017 at 7:06 am, filed under Atlantic Ocean, Fair Haven, Featured, Little Silver, Middletown, Nature, red bank, Rivers & streams, Rumson, Sandy Hook, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury, Water, Weather and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Trackbacks are closed, but you can post a comment. Email this story.