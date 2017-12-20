RED BANK: GIANT KETTLE ROLLS INTO TOWN

What’s unofficially billed as the world’s largest Salvation Army donation-collection kettle is scheduled to make a couple of Red Bank appearances in the days leading up to Christmas.

The rolling steel kettle, built by an unknown donor in Ohio, was parked outside Salvation Army volunteer John Oakley’s Fantastic Signs shop on Shrewsbury Avenue Tuesday. It’s slated to be set up downtown on Broad Street from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oakley said.

The kettle has a concave lid and large slot that enables passersby to toss in coins from the sidewalk, and a folding staircase to enable kids to have the pleasure of throwing in money, too.

The kettle will also be present on Saturday when the Salvation Army hosts a public-welcome Christmas party at its local corps at 180 Newman Springs Road on Saturday.

The event, running from noon to 4 p.m., includes music by a brass band, songs by a children’s choir and the arrival by Santa Claus on a fire truck at 3 p.m. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)