RED BANK: RELATIVELY BALMY

Just two days after wind-chill temperatures dropped into the mid-teens below zero, the Greater Red Bank Green was in for some relatively balmy weather Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS says the area can expect a daytime high of about 40 degrees. The outlook through Saturday is for similar or warmer temperatures, topping out at about 53 on Saturday before dropping to about 3o on Sunday and Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Still, icy conditions were expected to present some challenges for motorists and pedestrians through the Tuesday morning commute, the NWS said in a statement. (Click to enlarge.)