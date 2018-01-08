RED BANK: BASIE TICKET SALES SURGE AGAIN

For the second consecutive year, Red Bank’s Count Basie Theatre was the top-grossing theater in New Jersey in 2017 — and 24th among theaters its size worldwide — according to an announcement by the theater.

With a 10,000-ticket gain over 2016, the nonprofit venue sold more than 235,000 tickets last year, according to the announcement issued Monday. That made the Vaudeville-era showcase the 24th best-selling venue of its size worldwide for the second consecutive year, the theater said, citing a report by Pollstar magazine, which tracks the concert tour industry. 

Since 2014, when it ranked 54th worldwide, the 1,500-seat Basie’s ticket sales are up 85 percent, according to the announcement.

The Basie, named for late borough resident and bandleader William ‘Count’ Basie, is in the midst of a $23 million expansion. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

