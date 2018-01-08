RED BANK: CHARTER RESCHEDULES LOTTERY

[UPDATE, January 8, 2018: The enrollment lottery addressed in the announcement below has been rescheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, February 10, with the application deadline now set at 4 p.m. February 9.]

(Press release from the Red Bank Charter Schoo)

Red Bank Charter School (RBCS), a high-achieving, racially and ethnically integrated, tuition-free preK-8 public school, has announced that the deadline for Red Bank families to submit an application for the 2018-19 school year is 4 p.m. on January 10, 2018.

Admission to Red Bank Charter School is open to all children who live in Red Bank. There is no test required for admission.

Since there are a limited number of openings at the school, a random lottery will be held on January 11, at 7 p.m. to select students. Children who are not selected in the lottery are invited to be placed on a waiting list for admission to the school. The school is presently filled to capacity with more than 100 students on the waiting list.

Red Bank Charter School offers a weighted lottery designed to increase the chances that children from low-income families can attend the school. Children who meet the eligibility requirements will have a 3:2 chance to get into the school.

“We encourage all families from the borough who want to give their children an opportunity to learn and grow in a diverse environment to submit an application,” said Meredith Pennotti, the principal of the school.

For the 2017-18 school year, the school is 44 percent white, 45 percent Hispanic and 9 percent African-American and 2 percent Asian.

“Racially diverse schools like Red Bank Charter School provide incalculable education and civic benefits by promoting cross-racial understanding, breaking down racial and other stereotypes and eliminating bias and prejudice,” Pennotti said.

Red Bank Charter School enrolls 200 students with 20 students per grade taught by a teacher and an adjunct.

For nearly two decades, Red Bank Charter School has offered a longer school day that supports unique instructional programming and emphasized character education and service learning, which are part of the school’s philosophy of educating the whole child.

Red Bank Charter School makes extensive use of partnerships throughout the town to take learning beyond the classroom. The school requires students to participate in internships throughout the community, which introduces them to the world of work and gives them the opportunity to explore careers.

Families who have applied are welcome but not required to attend the January 11 lottery.

Admission applications can be found on the school’s website, redbankcharterschool.com/apply. For additional information please contact Red Bank Charter School at (732) 450-2092.