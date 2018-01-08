redbankgreenman

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of December 16 to December 31, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 12/29/17 in the area of Arthur Pl it was reported a parked vehicle had trash thrown on the hood of the vehicle and the front and rear driver’s side tires were slashed. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

ARRESTS

James Hickey, age 56 of Long Island City, NY was arrested on 12/16/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Kenneth Redman, age 56 of Ocean was arrested on 12/16/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Amy Matheny, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/16/17 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Bernhard Guzman, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/17/17 in the area of Wharf Ave for Criminal Mischief and DWI by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Raul Barrett, age 20 of Forked River was arrested on 12/19/17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Lauren Foley, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/19/17 in the area of Spring St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Omar Ortiz, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/20/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Leilani Durham, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/21/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Segundo Azogue, age 35 of Irvington was arrested on 12/21/17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Thomas Armstrong, age 35 of Red Band was arrested on 12/22/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Brionna Wells, age 25 of Keansburg was arrested on 12/22/17 in the area of E Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Connor Riley, age 24 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/23/17 in the area of E Front St for DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Alison Slick, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/23/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Keith Phillips, age 33 of Rumson was arrested on 12/23/17 in the area of W Front St for Theft of Services by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Jessica Brunelli, age 25 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/24/17 in the area of Union St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Douglas Lee Tindal, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/26/17 in the area of Locust Ave for Contempt and Harassment by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Daniel Mendoza, age 28 of Belmar was arrested on 12/26/17 in the area of Tower Hill Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Robert J. Lahey, age 26 of Laurence Harbor was arrested on 12/26/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Edward Artis, age 55 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/28/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Demond J. Hill, age 18 of Middletown was arrested on 12/28/17 in the area of Rt. 35 North for Possession of Marijuana by Sleo Tony Arden.

Malherbe Pothier, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 12/29/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court and Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Christopher McPherson, age 25 of Pelham NC was arrested on 12/30/17 in the area of W Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Erin McCaffrey, age 19 of Sea Bright was arrested on 12/30/17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Matthew Horn, age 40 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 12/30/17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl Ashon Lovick.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.