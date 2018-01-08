ON THE GREEN: THAW ENDS LONG COLD SNAP

With a foot of snow atop the Navesink River ice and wind-chill temperatures below zero, visitors to Marine Park in Red Bank hoping to see some iceboat racing had to settle for empty white riverscapes Sunday. On McCarter Pond in Fair Haven, though, skaters found several small shoveled-out areas in which to enjoy the ice, at right.

The extended snap of bitter cold was expected to end Monday, when daytime temperatures reach about 35 degrees, kicking off a warming trend though the week. But freezing rain could make for hazardous driving conditions in Monday evening. Check out the National Weather Service forecast below. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Monday Freezing rain after 5pm. High near 35. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Monday Night Freezing rain and sleet before 10pm, then a slight chance of sleet between 10pm and midnight. Low around 29. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 39. Northwest wind 11 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Thursday A chance of rain after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night Rain, mainly after 1am. Low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Rain before noon, then showers likely after noon. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday Night Rain. Low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.