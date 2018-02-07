ON THE GREEN: WINTRY MIX FORECAST

Though there’s rain, snow and sleet forecast for the Greater Red Bank Green Wednesday morning, the wintry mix is expected to have a “limited’ impact and leave behind little or no accumulated snow, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s the extended forecast. (Click to enlarge.)



Wednesday Rain and snow before 10am, then rain, snow, and sleet between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 46. Southeast wind 8 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation expected.

Wednesday Night Rain, mainly before 9pm. Low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Friday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.